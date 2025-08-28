Texas Longhorns football team wearing special helmet decal to honor flood victims
By Josh Sanchez
The 2025 college football season is underway, but things really kick into high gear this weekend with an actio-packed slate including three top 10 showdowns. On Saturday, the action gets underway with a meeting between the top-ranked Texas Longhorns and No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus.
It's a blockbuster, primetime showdown that fans across the country have been waiting for.
While it is a huge early season game that could have College Football Playoff implications right out of the gate, the Longhorns will be playing for something more.
MORE: 2025 Heisman Trophy Odds entering Week 1 of college football season
Texas will be honoring victims of the devastating Central Texas floods this summer that claimed the lives of more than 135 people and caused more than $1 billion in damages. The Longhorns will honor those impacted by the floods with a special green ribbon helmet decal.
The green ribbon became a symbol to show statewide support of the victims in Texas, especially the 27 campers and counselors who died at Camp Mystic, the all-girls church camp that was tragically swept away by the floods.
It's a great showing of support to a community that is still reeling from the impact.
MORE: AP Top 25 College Football Rankings 2025: Preseason AP Poll
Hopefully the Longhorns will be able to give everyone an escape from the cruel realities for a few hours on Saturday afternoon.
Texas and Ohio State are set to kickoff at Ohio Stadium at 12:00 p.m. ET on FOX.
