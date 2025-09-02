AP Top 25 voter shares college football rankings ballot after Week 1
By Josh Sanchez
The extended holiday weekend is in the books, meaning it's time to turn the page to Week 2 of the 2025 college football season after a tumultuous opening weekend.
Week 1 delivered plenty of upsets and top-ranked teams falling, including the No. 1 Texas Longhorns, who stumbled out of the gate against the No. 3-ranked defending national champion Ohio State Buckeyes in the marquee matchup on Saturday.
MORE: College football rankings: ESPN's Heather Dinich has shock pick for No. 1
LSU was also a big winner with it's standout performance against Clemson, while the Florida State Seminoles shocked the college football world with their upset of the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Before the AP Top 25 rankings are released on Tuesday afternoon, On3.com's Brett McMurphy shared his rankings ballot which features a handful of surprises, including Florida State skyrocketing into the top 10 after being unranked to start the season.
The complete AP Top 25 rankings for Week 2 will be released on Tuesday afternoon around 2:00 p.m. ET.
You can check out McMurphy's full Top 25 ballot below.
MORE: Updated 2025 Heisman Trophy odds after college football Week 1
AP Top 25 college football rankings ballot - Brett McMurphy
1. Ohio State (1-0)
2. LSU (1-0)
3. Georgia (1-0)
4. Penn State (1-0)
5. Miami (1-0)
6. Texas (0-1)
7. Oregon (1-0)
8. Florida State (1-0)
9. Clemson (0-1)
10. Notre Dame (0-1)
11. Michigan (1-0)
12. Texas A&M (1-0)
13. Utah (1-0)
14. SMU (1-0)
15. Florida (1-0)
16. Illinois (1-0)
17. Oklahoma (1-0)
18. Tennessee (1-0)
19. Arizona State (1-0)
20. Ole Miss (1-0)
21. South Carolina (1-0)
22. USC (1-0)
23. Iowa State (2-0)
24. Texas Tech (1-0)
25. Auburn (1-0)
The Associated Press rankings carry more weight than polls like the Coaches Poll and FWAA Poll, as they are part of the deciding factor on which teams reach the College Football Playoff. The Coaches Poll, which is not part of the College Football Playoff selection committee’s formula to determine the four teams that will compete for the College Football Playoff National Championship, is voted on by 65 FBS head coaches.
The Associated Press began its college football poll on Oct. 19, 1936, and it is now the longest-running poll of those that award national titles at the end of the season. The preseason poll was started in 1950.
