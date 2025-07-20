The Big Lead

Dana White shatters Jones Jones' UFC White House dreams: 'I can't risk it'

UFC president Dana White doesn't seem to like the idea of Jon Jones competing on the UFC White House card, claiming the former champ is too much of a risk.

By Josh Sanchez

UFC CEO Dana White during weigh-ins for UFC Fight Night at Amalie Arena.
UFC CEO Dana White during weigh-ins for UFC Fight Night at Amalie Arena. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
President Donald Trump made some waves this summer when he teased a future UFC fight card on the White House lawn to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States in 2026.

UFC boss Dana White did nothing to shut down the rumors, and seemed to confirm that an event will take place if the logistics work out. He went as far as to say the UFC White House card would be "The Sphere on steroids."

The Sphere in Las Vegas hosted an epic UFC event in 2024 to celebrate Mexican Independence Day.

When news of the UFC holding an event on the White House lawn surfaced, former UFC champion Jon Jones claimed he was coming out of retirement so that he could fight on the card. Unfortunately for Jones, who has a history of issues outside of the cage that has led to him being stripped of the title more than any other fighter in company history, Dana White isn't buying into the idea.

Following UFC 318 on July 19, White was asked about Jones competing at the event, and he quickly shot them down saying Jones was too much of a risk.

"It's not even about him winning the belt. I mean, you know how I felt about him," White told reporters. "I just can't risk putting him in big position, in a big spot, and have something go wrong. Especially the White House card."

With all of the headaches Jones has caused Dana White throughout the years, it's hard to blame him for his stance.

Earlier this month, White added that he plans to meet with Trump to finalize plans for the card, which will take place on Fourth of July Weekend next year if everything falls into place.

"I'm gonna fly out to D.C., sit down with him and walk him through it, see what he likes, doesn't like, and all that good stuff," he told TMZ Sports. "Fourth of July in 2026, the 250th anniversary of the United States. It's gonna be badass!"

CEO of the UFC Dana White and the President of the United States Donald Trump before a bantamweight title fight during UFC 31
CEO of the UFC Dana White and the President of the United States Donald Trump before a bantamweight title fight during UFC 316 / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

