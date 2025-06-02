President Donald Trump compares his long drives to LIV star Bryson DeChambeau
By Matt Reed
It's no secret that president Donald Trump is a massive golf fan and often can be found out on the course when he's not busy at the White House, and over the weekend he had a special guest playing partner at his Trump National course in Washington D.C.
Trump was joined by LIV Golf star and massive golf content creator Bryson DeChambeau as the two shared a round at the president's course before Trump took the American phenom on a visit to the White House.
After the two were done playing and filming content on the course though, Trump had some funny comments about his own game and compared it to DeChambeau, who is famously one of the biggest hitters in professional golf.
"It's not a very pleasant experience for me because I consider myself a reasonably long hitter and then I play with [DeChambeau]," Trump said with a crowd of fans surrounding the pair. "My wife says, 'Are you as long as Bryson?' I say, yeah, sort of, pretty close."
