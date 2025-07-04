Donald Trump's proposed White House UFC match already has one volunteer participant
The United States of America will celebrate its 250th birthday in 2026. President Donald Trump has a novel idea for how to celebrate.
"So every one of our national parks, battlefields and historic sites are going to have special events in honor of America 250. And I even think we're going to have a UFC fight," Trump told a crowd Thursday in Des Moines, Iowa, via the Associated Press. "Think of this on the grounds of the White House. We have a lot of land there."
The idea of a UFC event — or any sporting event, for that matter — on the grounds of the White House is equal parts spectacle and potential security nightmare. Trump went on to say that 20 to 25,000 people might attend.
Yet before the logistics of such an event can even be worked out, one famous fighter has already volunteered.
"Happy 4th of July, USA," Irish fighter Conor McGregor wrote on Twitter/X. "Excited with President Trump announcing a UFC fight event at the White House. I would be honoured! Count me in!"
McGregor, 36, has not fought in UFC since July 2021. Yet in a follow-up post to Twitter/X, he shared a screenshot of what appears to be an Instagram chat between himself and Dana White, the CEO and president of UFC.
White and Trump are close, so perhaps the logistical hurdles — including the basis for McGregor's participation — can be worked out over the next year.
