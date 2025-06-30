UFC legend Daniel Cormier hilariously pulls ultra rare card of hated rival Jon Jones
By Tyler Reed
The UFC is at its best when there is a true rivalry that fans want to choose sides for. The biggest moments in the company's history have all revolved around hated rivals.
One of the biggest rivalries in the history of the company was between Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones.
RELATED: UFC 317 results: Ilia Topuria scores emphatic knockout to cap off epic night
Even with the recent news of Jones' retirement and new legal troubles, Cormier can't hide his disdain for the former multiple division champion.
The rivalry between the two will never die; however, Cormier can now cash in on Jones after hilariously landing an ultra rare card when doing a reveal.
Cormier pulled a one of one card of Jones in what has now become a viral moment. In the clip above, Cormeir continues to joke about not allowing others to touch the card and that he would be selling it.
The former UFC Light Heavyweight champion deserves a nice little payday from his former foe. Once upon a time, the two were supposed to meet on one of the biggest cards in UFC history, UFC 200. However, a failed Jones drug test would rob Cormier and the fans of an epic night.
The two would meet twice in the octagon, with Jones winning both fights. However, just like Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz, it wouldn't be a surprise to see these two fight until the end of time.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
WEEKEND ROUNDUP: LeBron opts in, double champ, gambling allegations, and more
NBA: Former Pistons guard Malik Beasley under investigation for gambling allegations
WNBA: Candace Parker gives emotional Los Angeles Sparks jersey retirement speech
WIMBLEDON: Emma Raducanu laughs off Carlos Alcaraz dating rumors ahead of Wimbledon
VIRAL: 'General Lee' hops water fountain in epic viral moment from Kentucky town