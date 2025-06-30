The Big Lead

UFC legend Daniel Cormier hilariously pulls ultra rare card of hated rival Jon Jones

Daniel Cormier pulls an ultra rare card of Jon Jones, creating a hilarious moment as the two have been longtime rivals.

By Tyler Reed

UFC president Dana White separates fighter Jon Jones from Daniel Cormier during a press conference prior to weigh-ins for UFC 196 at MGM Grand Garden Arena.
UFC president Dana White separates fighter Jon Jones from Daniel Cormier during a press conference prior to weigh-ins for UFC 196 at MGM Grand Garden Arena. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
facebooktwitter

The UFC is at its best when there is a true rivalry that fans want to choose sides for. The biggest moments in the company's history have all revolved around hated rivals.

One of the biggest rivalries in the history of the company was between Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones.

RELATED: UFC 317 results: Ilia Topuria scores emphatic knockout to cap off epic night

Even with the recent news of Jones' retirement and new legal troubles, Cormier can't hide his disdain for the former multiple division champion.

The rivalry between the two will never die; however, Cormier can now cash in on Jones after hilariously landing an ultra rare card when doing a reveal.

Cormier pulled a one of one card of Jones in what has now become a viral moment. In the clip above, Cormeir continues to joke about not allowing others to touch the card and that he would be selling it.

The former UFC Light Heavyweight champion deserves a nice little payday from his former foe. Once upon a time, the two were supposed to meet on one of the biggest cards in UFC history, UFC 200. However, a failed Jones drug test would rob Cormier and the fans of an epic night.

The two would meet twice in the octagon, with Jones winning both fights. However, just like Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz, it wouldn't be a surprise to see these two fight until the end of time.

GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel

WEEKEND ROUNDUP: LeBron opts in, double champ, gambling allegations, and more

NBA: Former Pistons guard Malik Beasley under investigation for gambling allegations

WNBA: Candace Parker gives emotional Los Angeles Sparks jersey retirement speech

WIMBLEDON: Emma Raducanu laughs off Carlos Alcaraz dating rumors ahead of Wimbledon

VIRAL: 'General Lee' hops water fountain in epic viral moment from Kentucky town

Home/MMA