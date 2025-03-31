The Big Lead

Caitlin Clark goes viral for new physique, jacked arms at NFL event

WNBA Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark showed off her new and improved physique which highlights her newfound strength in the offseason, and Indiana Fever HC Stephanie White is excited.

By Josh Sanchez

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark poses for a photo after a workout.
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark poses for a photo after a workout. / Meg McLaughlin/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
WNBA Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark has been putting in the work during the offseason and it is paying off. Over the weekend, The Indiana Fever superstar appeared alongside tennis icon Serena Williams at the NFL annual meetings to discuss the growth of women's sports.

During the panel discussion, Clark was rocking a sleeveless red shirt that showed off some new and improved toned arms.

That caught the attention of social media, with everyone raving about the muscle she has put on during the offseason. Entering the league, Clark's one weakness was her strength and how opponents could knock her off of the ball.

That may have just all changed.

It is undeniably a big difference from the scrawny sharpshooter who came out of Indiana.

New Fever head coach Stephanie White had nothing but praise for Clark's newfound strength and shared how it cna help her game moving forward. She made the comments last month before social media began going crazy over the new physique.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark goes up for a layup against the Washington Mystics.
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark goes up for a layup against the Washington Mystics. / Grace Smith / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"She is stronger, first and foremost. She’s got a lot of self-awareness. She figured out right away that 'I need to get stronger, I can’t get knocked around as much'," White told The Athletic.

"She’s done a great job of getting in the weight room and focusing on her strength, in terms of low center of gravity, time under tension, all of those things. I think the next step is efficiency. Not so many turnovers, higher field goal percentages."

Indiana Fever player Caitlin Clark during the annual State of Tourism event.
Indiana Fever player Caitlin Clark during the annual State of Tourism event. / Michelle Pemberton/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If the increased strength translates the way that White anticipates, the rest of the league could be in a lot of trouble.

Indiana, which revamped its roster during the offseason to build a strong supporting cast for Clark, opens the 2025 WNBA season against Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky on Saturday, May 17. In the meantime, the rebuilt roster will take time to work on team chemistry.

