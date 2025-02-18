Caitlin Clark’s agent says the WNBA will never pay her what she’s actually worth
By Matt Reed
Catilin Clark has become the biggest draw in the WNBA despite only playing in the league one season to date, and that's why her agent believes that she deserves to be paid much more than what the league is currently giving her.
When her second WNBA season tips off in 2025, Clark will only make $78,000 in her annual salary despite having the number one sold jersey in the league and consistently drawing eyeballs on the budding product.
Clark's agent, Erin Kane, was recently asked about if it's possible for the league and Fever to properly pay what Clark is owed based on what she's done for women's basketball in such a short span of time. Kane's answer is pretty telling.
Now, last season it was reported that the WNBA was expecting to lose over $40 million despite interest in Clark and the league being on the uptick. That's obviously a significant amount of money for any business to lose in a given year, especially a professional sports league that doesn't have a particularly long season.
While her value from the league might not seem significant, Clark does have several massive endorsements in place that are definitely worth noting, including an eight-year contract with Nike, as well as deals with State Farm, Gatorade and Wilson.
