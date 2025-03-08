Angel Reese is ready for a lockout if the WNBA doesn't give players what they want
By Tyler Reed
In recent years, the WNBA has become one of the fastest-growing sports in the country. Young stars like Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark brought mass followings from their college careers, and now, the WNBA is being positively impacted by it.
With the sport gaining popularity, players are starting to take notice of what this could mean for the league and themselves financially.
RELATED: Cameron Brink literally punches down when joking about Kevin Hart's height
In a recent episode of Reese's podcast, Unapologetically Angel, the Chicago Sky star discussed what the future of the sport could look like if the league doesn't meet player demands.
Reese mentioned that if the league didn't give the players what they want, then a lockout could be an actual possibility.
The current collective bargaining agreement between the WNBA and the players doesn't expire until 2027.
However, with the growth of the league, many players understand that the pie could potentially be a lot bigger to share in two years.
According to ESPN, Game 5 of the 2024 WNBA Finals saw a 142% increase in fan viewership compared to the 2023 season.
Some may argue that a lockout could hurt the growth of the sport, which is probably what the WNBA is hoping becomes the main talking point.
However, it appears that it is time for the players of the WNBA to get what they have earned with the growth of the league.
The 2025 WNBA season is set to begin on May 16th.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NFL: Geno Smith trade a massive risk for all parties
NBA: MJ-Kobe jersey being auctioned for huge price
SPORTS MEDIA: Top salaries of sports broadcasters revealed
AUTO RACING/SPORTS MEDIA: Why ‘Drive to Survive’ wouldn’t have worked in the past