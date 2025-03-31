WNBA star Caitlin Clark, Serena Williams link up for legendary photo at NFL event
By Josh Sanchez
The NFL annual meetings are underway in Florida, and over the weekend the league welcomed a panel to discuss the growth of women's sports. Naturally, two of the biggest faces in their respective sports took the stage for the discussion.
WNBA Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark and tennis icon Serena Williams came together to discuss the topics at hand, as the league prepares to promote the growth of women's flag football.
After the panel, the two women came together for a legendary photo on social media.
MORE: ESPN's Erin Dolan gets increased full-time role with network
"Yesterday was a blur and all about the future of women at the annual [NFL] Annual Meeting," Williams wrote on Instagram while tagging her husband Alexis Ohanian, Clark, and Eli Manning.
"I love future of women don’t you?"
Fans couldn't get enough of the epic link up, with the comments section full of people who were losing their minds that the two greats in their sports came together.
If they are the faces behind the NFL's campaign to help grow women's sports, the mission is in good hands.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
MLB: Dodgers star Kike Hernandez flexes World Series ring with hilarious NSFW photo
NBA: Pistons, Timberwolves brawl video from fan POV shows absolute chaos
CBB: Paige Bueckers deflects credit for 40-point game, gives UConn teammates their flowers
NFL DRAFT: Tetairoa McMillan video has people dropping NFL Draft stock, but they shouldn't
VIRAL: Nets' Drew Timme making NBA splash, South Park references from team go viral