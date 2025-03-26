Caitlin Clark Nike Kobe PEs get tentative release dates scheduled
By Josh Sanchez
Reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year and women's basketball superstar Caitlin Clark is gearing up for her sophomore campaign with the Indiana Fever after much-needed break from the court.
Clark, who has been featured in several campaigns during her break, is currently working with Nike on her debut signature sneaker which is expected to drop in 2026.
In the meantime, Clark afns will be able to cop some Nike Kobe PEs while they wait.
According to sneaker insider @brandon1an on social media, Nike will be dropping a Kobe 5 and Kobe 6 Protro PE later this year. The Kobe 5 Protro will be in an "Indiana Fever" colorway, while the Kobe 6 will come in a light armory blue/white/baltic blue colorway.
Clark wore both PEs during her rookie season, but they will finally be made available to the public on June 1 and October 1, respectively.
During her rookie season, Clark was named to the All-WNBA First Team and WNBA All-Star teams, while leading the league in assits. Clark averaged 19.2 points, 8.4 assists, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game.
After reloading their roster in the offseason the Fever are among the favorites to contend for the WNBA title in 2025.
Clark and the Fever will officially kick off the season on Saturday, May 17, against Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
