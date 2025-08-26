Caitlin Clark, Nike unveil long-awaited signature logo for WNBA star
By Josh Sanchez
There is finally some good news for the diehard Caitlin Clark fans. While the Indiana Fever superstar and reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year has missed a majority of the season due to injury, she had something to bring a smile to her fans' faces on Monday night.
Clark, who is a Nike signature athlete, unveiled her long-awaited logo which is a pair of interlocking C's.
The signature logo will be used on a logo apparel collection later this year, while her Nike signature shoe and signature apparel collection is coming in 2026.
MORE: WNBA and WNBPA reportedly heading for possible lockout as compromise ‘increasingly unlikely’
Nike is already teasing the upcoming logo apparel collection.
The interlocking C's is a basic design which received a "meh" reaction from many online, but sometimes simplicity works. We'll have to wait to see how it looks on the signature apparel collection and sneaker.
MORE: Latest Caitlin Clark injury update does not sound promising
Clark also shared her logo with a promo video on social media
This season, while dealing with quad and groin injuries, Clark has been limited to just 13 games. She is averaging 16.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 8.8 assists per game, but shooting a disappointing 27.9 percent from behind the arc.
The Fever are currently at 19-18 on the season and in a close battle for the final playoff spot. Indiana is currently on a four-game losing streak.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
WEEKEND ROUNDUP: College Football return, Fleetwood Sunday, Shedeur Sanders conspiracy, and more
NCAAF: Kansas State star Avery Johnson's father, brother issue joint apology for viral brawl
MMA: Rampage Jackson's son Raja being investigated by LAPD after brutal wrestling assault
SPORTS MEDIA: Joy Taylor destroys ex-FOX Sports colleague Jason Whitlock in wild rant on Cam Newton podcast
VIRAL: Hulk Hogan death investigation continues after daughter Brooke's statement