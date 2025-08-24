Joy Taylor destroys Jason Whitlock in wild rant on Cam Newton podcast
By Josh Sanchez
It's safe to say that former FOX Sports 1 host Joy Taylor isn't a fan of her former colleague Jason Whitlock. Whitlock sounded off on Taylor after she was named in a sexual harrassment lawsuit against the network.
Whitlock made comments about Taylor's appearance, which led to a barrage of memes flooding her comments on social media. Taylor has since parted ways with FOX Sports and is now on a media tour, which included a stop by former NFL star Cam Newton's Funky Friday podcast.
MORE: Joy Taylor reveals people could be surprised by her next career move
On the podcast, Taylor was asked about Whitlock's comments, and she went on a wild, explitive-filled rant about his appearance and weight, while adding that he's like some in witness protection.
“Every time someone brings up Jason Whitlock I can’t believe he’s still with us. I don’t think anything works harder than his cholesterol if he’s being honest,” Taylor said.
“I’m only aware of this from adjacent conversations, I did not watch a single second as I couldn’t give a f— less and I have not consumed any of it. He said something about peanut butter, right? What a shock. Food."
MORE: Stephen A. Smith breaks silence on Skip Bayless/FS1 lawsuit
Ouch.
There were a few low blows, but Taylor wasn't done yet.
“No we don’t. Who loves Jason? Does God love Jason? I do not. I do not love Jason. You say what you need to say, I do not. I don’t love everybody,” Taylor added.
“You will never see him. He’s hiding, which is where he should stay. I don’t ever talk about him because I don’t think about him, because I don’t care. You’re never going to see him. I don’t think he goes to the grocery store. You’re not going to see him. You can wait forever, you’re not going to see him.”
It's clear that there is no love lost between the two, and they probably won't be picking up the phone for a conversation anytime soon.
But once Taylor is done on the podcast circuit, her fans will have to see what her next move is.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
CFB: Kansas State star Avery Johnson’s father, brother allegedly brawl after Dublin loss
NFL: Shilo Sanders ejected for throwing punch in Bucs-Bills preseason game alternate angle
NBA: Dirk Nowitzki torn over whom to support after Dallas Mavericks traded Luka Doncic
SPORTS MEDIA: ESPN College GameDay shares emotional Lee Corso tribute ahead of final headgear pick
VIRAL: Tennis star Coco Gauff sends Love Island USA favorites 'Nicolandria' & Chelley US Open invite