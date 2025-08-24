Hulk Hogan death investigation continues after daughter Brooke's statetement
By Josh Sanchez
WWE legend Hulk Hogan passed away suddenly at age 71 on July 24, 2025, at his home in Clearwater, Florida. It was initially reported that paramedics responded to a call of "cardiac arrest" before Hogan passed away.
However, in the weeks since Hogan's passing, questions have been raised and his death remains under investigation.
While the investigation continues, Hogan's estranged daughter Brooke released a lengthy statement on social media which cited, "legit calls from professionals- from police officials to nurses that were supposedly with my dad on the day of his death telling ME I need to see body cam footage and I need to get a hold of the 911 tapes because they supposedly contain information that could potentially shed enough light to change the narrative."
Brooke says that she believes her brother Nick, who has "boots on the ground with everything," will get the answers to the "mystery" surrounding her father's death that she doesn't want to discuss anymore.
"I have to trust that my brother is doing his best to get answers," Brooke noted. "At the end of the day, answers would be great, but none of it brings my dad back. And my hands are tied."
Brook added, "All body cam footage and 911 dispatch calls are not available via the freedom of information act," adding to the mystery surrounding the situation.
The Clearwater Police Department is conducting the investigation but will not reveal any further information until it concludes.
