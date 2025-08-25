Weekend Roundup: CFB return, Fleetwood Sunday, Shedeur conspiracy, and more
By Tyler Reed
It's a Monday morning, yet why don't I feel as bad as I normally do? Oh yeah, it was a beautiful weekend.
Yes, this past weekend will go down as a top fiver for the year 2025, and sports are the main reason for it.
We have the return of college football, a feel good golf story, and terrible conspiracy theories that have me thinking we've traveled back to 2020.
Let's recap all of that and more. Here's the Weekend Roundup.
I Love College
College football made its triumphant return in front of a crowd that may have believed it was a futbol game instead of football. Either way, we've never been so back, baby!
The Iowa State Cyclones would take down the Kansas State Wildcats in our first Top 25 showdown of the season. I'm so ready for this Saturday.
Family Gathering
Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson took a tough loss on the field and one off the field. I couldn't imagine walking off the field after a tough loss and seeing that my dad and brother got into a brawl.
The Johnson family has since apologized for the incident, but man, if this hasn't played out in every high school football parking lot in the country. The boys need the pigskin.
Went His Own Way
On Sunday, I noticed the name Tommy Fleetwood was trending on social media, so I had to take a gander at what all the fuss was about.
As it turns out, Fleetwood is a golfer, and apparently one good enough to win the FedEx Cup. You could have told me the FedEx Cup was a trophy in Mario Kart, and I would have believed you.
A Good Old-Fashioned Conspiracy
Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders didn't have the most memorable preseason finale. The tough performance is now leading many on social media to wonder if the franchise is sabotaging the fifth-round pick's career.
Can we just let the kid play ball and leave all this fake nonsense out of it?
No Luck
Andrew Luck's first game as general manager of the Stanford football program did not go according to plan.
The Cardinal would lose to a Hawaii team that had a hobbled quarterback and a kicker who learned how to kick from YouTube videos. God bless college football.
Daytona Chaos
The final race of the NASCAR regular season ended just the way everyone hoped. Another Daytona photofinish that saw Ryan Blaney pick up the win, which ultimately ended the postseason dream for a few drivers under the cut line.
Swing & A Miss
Shilo Sanders did not have the ideal end to his preseason. The now former Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back was ejected for throwing a "punch", but it looked more like a Rick James slap.
Either way, not the best look for someone trying to make a roster, no matter who started it.
Brutal Blow
The Philadelphia Phillies received some bad news when it was reported that ace Zack Wheeler would miss the remainder of the season with thoracic outlet syndrome. So glad I'm writing that term and not trying to say it on television.
Do The Worm
Did the Detroit Lions find another diamond in the rough with their 2025 NFL Draft selection of wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa?
That has yet to be determined, but what is not up for debate is the touchdown celebration skills by the rookie. TeSlaa busted out "The Worm" after a tuddy in his last preseason game. It was such a good move that somewhere Scotty 2 Hotty had to be beaming with pride.
Teaser
The contract dispute between the Dallas Cowboys and Micah Parsons is ongoing. However, on Sunday, Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs changed his X account profile to a picture of him and Parsons on the field together in their Cowboys gear.
I'm a millennial, so I know if a profile pic has changed, that means something in the relationship has changed. Could the marriage of the team and Parsons be back in good graces? Jerry will let us know soon, I'm sure.
O.M.G.
In what world did I need to see Brownie Mix-ins and Strawberry & Cream Cool Whip? I don't make the rules, but I know this large roundball on the front of my body that I call a stomach won't be getting smaller any time soon.
A Real Movie
For there to be a "Nobody 2", that means there was a "Nobody." Listen I love Saul Goodman as much as the next guy, but i had no clue Bob Odenkirk was taking over the big screen. Can't wait to see this on a streaming service within the next decade.
That's it for a Weekend Roundup. Another long week is staring us down, but know that when we reach the finish line, a full slate of college football games will be waiting for us.
To keep the positive energy flowing into our first big weekend of football, let's just get hyped up by Billy Bob Thornton's legendary speech in "Friday Night Lights." Clear eyes. Full hearts. Can't lose.
Let's dominate this week.