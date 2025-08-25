WNBA and WNBPA reportedly heading for possible lockout as compromise ‘increasingly unlikely’
The WNBA is in an excellent position as a league. With tremendous growth in ratings and viewership for the league during the last couple of years, the future looks extremely bright. However, with growth comes problems, and there is the looming concern of agreeing upon a new CBA with the WNBPA.
The players have been vocal about wanting their piece of the pie. The t-shirts they wore during All-Star Weekend were a clear sign of their stance. They want to get paid. And as the clock continues ticking towards the October deadline for the agreement, things aren't looking ideal.
RELATED: Diana Taurasi slams WNBA salaries amid ongoing CBA drama
“The players are working diligently to achieve a transformational CBA that builds on the growth, momentum, and positive news surrounding women’s sports and the W,” WNBPA executive director Terri Carmichael Jackson said in a statement to FOS.
“As we approach the 60-day mark, the league’s lack of urgency leaves players wondering if it is focused on making this work or just running out the clock. Fans do not want that. They are with the players in demanding a new standard for the W.”
The two organizations can choose to extend the last CBA so that they have more time to negotiate. This has happened in the past. However, the WNBA has never seen a lockout, and this would be a disastrous time for one. A compromise must surely be reached soon, and the hope is that it is one both parties are happy with.
