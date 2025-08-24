Kansas State star Avery Johnson's father, brother issue joint apology for viral brawl
By Josh Sanchez
The No. 17-ranked Kansas State Wildcats suffered a disappointing loss to the No. 22 Iowa State Cyclones to kickoff the 2025 college football season in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday afternoon.
No one could have been more disappointed that Wildcats quarterback Avery Johnson, however, because when he picked up his phone he would have to witness his father and brother engaged in a fist-fight outside of the stadium.
Video went viral after the game that showed Mark and Anthony Johnson exchanging blows and tustling on the rain-soaked ground.
Now, the duo is apologizing for their actions.
"We sincerely apologize for our actions following yesterday’s football game in Ireland," the joint apology read, via On3 Sports. "Senseless bickering escalated into an unnecessary fight. We have resolved our differences and take full responsibility for our actions.
"We have apologized to our immediate and extended family, and now extend our apologies to Kansas State University, its alumni, and fans. We regret this incident, have learned from it, and are committed to ensuring it doesn’t happen again. Please accept our deepest apologies."
No arrests were made following the incident.
Johnson finished the regular season opener 21-of-30 for 273 yards and two touchdowns, while adding a score on the ground.
We'll have to see how the Wildcats perform when they return home to the states to take on the North Dakota Fighting Hawks on Saturday, August 30, at 7:00 p.m. ET.
