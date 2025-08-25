Rampage Jackson's son Raja being investigated by LAPD after brutal wrestling assault
By Josh Sanchez
Raja Jackson, the son of MMA legend and former UFC light heavyweight champion Quentin "Rampage" Jackson was captured on camera over the weekend brutally assaulting a professional wrestler at an event in Los Angeles.
Now, he could face legal issues.
TMZ Sports is reporting that the Los Angeles Police Department has launched an investigation into the incident which took place late Saturday night.
WATCH: Rampage Jackson's son Raja brutally assaults pro wrestler in viral video
Jackson pummeled an unconscious wrestler, Syko Stu, several times before he was pulled off by other wrestlers in the ring. The LAPD reported took a police report at the event after being called.
On Sunday, the KnokX pro wrestling promotion released a statement on the inexcusable incident, which left Syko Stu, whose real name is Stuart Smith, hospitalized.
“First and foremost our thoughts and prayers are with our brother Mr. Stuart Smith (Syko Stu) as he remains a priority and we are monitoring his well being,” a representative of KnokX Pro Wrestling Academy wrote. “What was supposed to be a planned and agreed upon wrestling spot turned into a selfish, irresponsible act of violence against Mr. Smith.”
MORE: Hulk Hogan death investigation continues after daughter Brooke's statetement
“This egregious act is reprehensible and never should have occurred. In the 17 years of operation of KnokX Pro Wrestling Academy, there has never been anything as heinous take place such as this and we apologize to our patrons and fans.”
There are no confirmed reports on Smith's current condition, but we wish him a full and speedy recovery.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
CFB: Kansas State star Avery Johnson’s father, brother allegedly brawl after Dublin loss
NFL: Shilo Sanders ejected for throwing punch in Bucs-Bills preseason game alternate angle
NBA: Dirk Nowitzki torn over whom to support after Dallas Mavericks traded Luka Doncic
SPORTS MEDIA: ESPN College GameDay shares emotional Lee Corso tribute ahead of final headgear pick
VIRAL: Tennis star Coco Gauff sends Love Island USA favorites 'Nicolandria' & Chelley US Open invite