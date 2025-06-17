Nike drops insane 'Indiana Fever' Caitlin Clark x Kobe 5 sneaker edition
By Matt Reed
Everyone has become addicted to following Caitlin Clark's progress in the WNBA as she raises the not only the attention of the Indiana Fever but also across the entire league, especially after her recent return to the court following an injury.
RELATED: WNBA ratings reportedly nosedive during Caitlin Clark's injury absence
Clark has become an instant superstar an reportedly even driven the league's television ratings, so it's no shock that the Fever guard is now getting her own colorway of a famous sneaker that NBA fans have been wearing since the days of Los Angeles Lakers talent Kobe Bryant.
Nike is set to drop the Caitlin Clark x Kobe 6 Protro with a special 'Indiana Fever' colorway to honor the WNBA star for everything that he's accomplished already in her young professional career. The shoes will be released on June 30.
