Nike drops insane 'Indiana Fever' Caitlin Clark x Kobe 5 sneaker edition

The WNBA superstar has gotten so popular that she even has her own shoes coming out in collaboration with legendary NBA star Kobe Bryant.

By Matt Reed

Indiana Fever guards Caitlin Clark and Lexie Hull celebrate during a game between the Indiana Fever and the New York Liberty
Indiana Fever guards Caitlin Clark and Lexie Hull celebrate during a game between the Indiana Fever and the New York Liberty / Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Everyone has become addicted to following Caitlin Clark's progress in the WNBA as she raises the not only the attention of the Indiana Fever but also across the entire league, especially after her recent return to the court following an injury.

Clark has become an instant superstar an reportedly even driven the league's television ratings, so it's no shock that the Fever guard is now getting her own colorway of a famous sneaker that NBA fans have been wearing since the days of Los Angeles Lakers talent Kobe Bryant.

Nike is set to drop the Caitlin Clark x Kobe 6 Protro with a special 'Indiana Fever' colorway to honor the WNBA star for everything that he's accomplished already in her young professional career. The shoes will be released on June 30.

