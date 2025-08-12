WNBA star Caitlin Clark can't control excitement over new Taylor Swift album
By Matt Reed
The 'New Heights' show featuring NFL stars and brothers Jason and Travis Kelce has become one of the largest sports podcasts in the world, but the program might break the internet when their latest episode drops Wednesday with its biggest guest ever.
RELATED: Taylor Swift new album title revealed in 'New Heights' promo with Travis Kelce
It was confirmed by the show Monday night that Taylor Swift, the iconic pop star and girlfriend of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, will be appearing on 'New Heights' just weeks before the 2025 NFL season kicks off, and that has celebrities like WNBA star Caitlin Clark elated by the news.
However, the even greater news for Swifties is that Swift herself already dropped an important piece of information from the episode, which is that she's launching a new album entitled 'The Life of a Showgirl.'
Clark took to social media to comment on the reveal that Swift is launching her new album and will appear on the same podcast that the Indiana Fever star was on a few month back, saying "AHHHHHH!!!! LFGGGGGG."
