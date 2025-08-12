The Big Lead

WNBA star Caitlin Clark can't control excitement over new Taylor Swift album

Taylor Swift fans are going crazy on social media after the pop star revealed her latest album on the 'New Heights' podcast.

By Matt Reed

Recording artist Taylor Swift Brittany Mahomes and Donna Kelce react after the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills
Recording artist Taylor Swift Brittany Mahomes and Donna Kelce react after the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The 'New Heights' show featuring NFL stars and brothers Jason and Travis Kelce has become one of the largest sports podcasts in the world, but the program might break the internet when their latest episode drops Wednesday with its biggest guest ever.

RELATED: Taylor Swift new album title revealed in 'New Heights' promo with Travis Kelce

It was confirmed by the show Monday night that Taylor Swift, the iconic pop star and girlfriend of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, will be appearing on 'New Heights' just weeks before the 2025 NFL season kicks off, and that has celebrities like WNBA star Caitlin Clark elated by the news.

However, the even greater news for Swifties is that Swift herself already dropped an important piece of information from the episode, which is that she's launching a new album entitled 'The Life of a Showgirl.'

Clark took to social media to comment on the reveal that Swift is launching her new album and will appear on the same podcast that the Indiana Fever star was on a few month back, saying "AHHHHHH!!!! LFGGGGGG."

