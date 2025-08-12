Latest Caitlin Clark injury update does not sound promising
The WNBA continues to grow in terms of its viewership and audience at an exponential rate. The 2025 numbers indicate that their reliance on Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever has decreased somewhat this season, but she remains the biggest draw in the league nonetheless.
This has made the 2025 season somewhat frustrating for many fans. Clark has played only 13 games. And while she captained an All-Star Team, she was unable to fully participate during All-Star Weekend. There was hope that by this point, she'd be back and dominating, but that seems further away than ever.
RELATED: Stephen A. Smith makes wild Donald Trump claim about Caitlin Clark, WNBA
Fever coach Stephanie White spoke before their game against the Dallas Wings, and the injury update is not going to please anyone.
"No return to practice. She's been able to get a little bit more in her full court running with her, all her body weight," White explained.
"It's really building up from doing minimal to then building some endurance to do longer periods of time. She's been able to do a little bit more on the court in terms of how she moves, but not into practice yet."
This is bad news for the Fever, who are dealing with the recent double blow of losing Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald for the rest of the season. Many were hoping that Clark's return might offset that, but now it's tough to say when that might be. Indiana's season is in trouble.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
MLB: Umpire Jen Pawol breaks critical glass ceiling in Braves-Marlins game
NBA: NBA 2025 Christmas Day schedule revealed
NFL: NFL owner Mark Davis models $14 million replica house after Raiders stadium
COMBAT SPORTS: Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao shocks by regaining number one welterweight ranking
VIRAL: Brewers star pulls rare Pokemon card during MLB team's wild winning streak