The Big Lead

Bryson DeChambeau unveils special guest for YouTube video after Happy Gilmore 2 debut

The LIV Golf star had one of his biggest guests ever on his recent 'Breaking 50' series after appearing in Happy Gilmore 2.

By Matt Reed

Golfer Bryson Dechambeau on the 15th hole during the third round of The 153rd Open Championship golf tournament
Golfer Bryson Dechambeau on the 15th hole during the third round of The 153rd Open Championship golf tournament / Mike Frey-Imagn Images
facebooktwitter

Bryson DeChambeau has become one of the faces of professional golf for his play on the course, but his increased visibility on social media has made him even more likable in the sport's community.

RELATED: President Donald Trump allegedly caught cheating during golf round

The LIV Tour star has been the talk of YouTube for his 'Breaking 50' series that includes a number of other golf stars and celebrities pairing up with DeChambeau in a scramble that challenges them to shoot under 50.

DeChambeau has had countless notable names join him on the series, including president Donald Trump and others, but his latest guest is none other than Happy Gilmore himself, Adam Sandler, after both of them appeared in the new Happy Gilmore 2 on Netflix.

The DeChambeau-Sandler combination is guaranteed to be huge entertainment for the golfer's YouTube audience, especially given both of their upbeat personalities and the opportunity for Sandler to show off his patented 'Happy Gilmore' swing.

GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel

MLB: New York Yankees suffer massive injury blow with Aaron Judge placed on IL

NFL: Los Angeles Rams face training camp challenge with star quarterback sidelined

NBA: Victor Wembanyama reposts video slamming NBA’s Karl Malone birthday wish

UFC: Abu Dhabi's Mohammad Yahya suffers all-time nasty eye injury vs Steven Nguyen

WNBA: Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers continues to make history

VIRAL: Caitlin Clark Instagram post proves she's a certified ball-watcher

Home/Golf