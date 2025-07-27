Bryson DeChambeau unveils special guest for YouTube video after Happy Gilmore 2 debut
By Matt Reed
Bryson DeChambeau has become one of the faces of professional golf for his play on the course, but his increased visibility on social media has made him even more likable in the sport's community.
RELATED: President Donald Trump allegedly caught cheating during golf round
The LIV Tour star has been the talk of YouTube for his 'Breaking 50' series that includes a number of other golf stars and celebrities pairing up with DeChambeau in a scramble that challenges them to shoot under 50.
DeChambeau has had countless notable names join him on the series, including president Donald Trump and others, but his latest guest is none other than Happy Gilmore himself, Adam Sandler, after both of them appeared in the new Happy Gilmore 2 on Netflix.
The DeChambeau-Sandler combination is guaranteed to be huge entertainment for the golfer's YouTube audience, especially given both of their upbeat personalities and the opportunity for Sandler to show off his patented 'Happy Gilmore' swing.
