LIV star Bryson DeChambeau shows off 'thick rough' conditions at 2025 U.S. Open
By Matt Reed
The U.S. Open is traditionally held on a golf course that proves to be incredibly difficult to score on, and based on the way top players from both professional tours are talking about this year's event at Oakmont Country Club
Top PGA Tour and LIV Golf stars have been suggesting for months that Oakmont will be one of the toughest U.S. Open courses in years due to its tall rough conditions, and while visiting the course recently Bryson DeChambeau got a good taste of what the tournament will be like.
DeChambeau has become a massive name in the golf space not only due to his incredible tournament play but also because of his content creation, so while he was filming some of his practice round it became apparent to everyone that the "thick rough" at Oakmont might prove to be unbearable for some players.
"Oh my gosh, that is cooked beyond belief," DeChambeau shouted during his practice round. "That's more than half-baked there. That's burnt to a crisp."
Even when routinely dropping a ball into the rough to practice, DeChambeau looked shocked when it would disappear almost immediately.
