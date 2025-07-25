'Happy Gilmore 2', now streaming on Netflix, has fans reliving original film
By Tyler Reed
If you grew up in the 1990s and 2000s, chances are you have done an Adam Sandler impression at least one million times in your life.
Sandler is a comedy icon, and there will be no bad words said about the "Sandman" in my presence, ever.
RELATED: Callaway releases epic 'Happy Gilmore' hockey stick putters, tube sock club covers
Movies like "Billy Madison", "Big Daddy", and "The Waterboy" helped shape the sarcastic tune of my youth.
However, there was one Sandler film that stands above the rest. "Happy Gilmore" is one of the greatest comedies in the history of film. So, when it was announced that a sequel was being done, I felt kind of cautious.
Any skepticism that I had about the sequel has gone out the window as people take to social media to share the nostalgia of watching "Happy Gilmore 2", that released on Netflix on Friday.
I have yet to see the film, and will not be spoiling anything about it. But seeing Sandler in the iconic Gilmore wardrobe is giving me all the goosebumps I could ask for.
RELATED: Adam Sandler dressed to cross someone over during the Oscars
It has been teased since filming began on the movie that there are so many big names in the film, including PGA stars and golf influencer Paige Spiranac. However, if there's no Will Sasso, then I may riot.
Our Friday is booked, fellow millennials. Today, we celebrate our childhood by watching a sequel that could never damage how we feel about the OG.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
WWE: Hulk Hogan Dead at 71: Wrestlers, musicians, politicians react on social media
NBA: Kendrick Perkins backs Luka Doncic to win MVP next season, explains why
NFL: Cam Newton roasts everyone who is coming at his comments on Jalen Hurts
SPORTS MEDIA: NBCUniversal considers launching its own sports network
VIRAL: Savannah Bananas TV stunt fails live on air, leaving CNN host aghast