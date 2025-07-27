President Donald Trump allegedly caught cheating during golf round
By Matt Reed
Everyone in the golf community knows there's very few people out there that have a deeper connection with the sport than Donald Trump, but the American president finds himself in a bit of hot water on social media after a viral video surfaced over the weekend.
RELATED: Golf commentators share laugh after mysterious fart during Scottie Scheffler shot
Trump is often seen out on one of his many golf courses across the world and boasting about his success by winning club championships, however, many online are sccusing the U.S. president of cheating about his game after a caddie tagging along with him was seen randomly tossing a ball near a bunker.
While there's no proof that Trump actually cheated on his scorecard, there's also no evidence that the well-known entrepreneur would have properly assessed himself a stroke penalty for either not finding his ball or simply taking a drop.
The president's job obviously has a lot more important aspects to worry about in his daily life, but this topic likely won't go away unless Trump addresses it in his typical stoic fashion.
