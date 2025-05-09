Bill Belichick's girlfriend Jordon Hudson 'banned' from UNC football facility
By Josh Sanchez
The drama surrounding Bill Belichick and his 24-year-old girlfriend Jordon Hudson may have reached a boiling point. After a bizarre interview with the NFL legend turned college football coach went viral because of Hudson's interruption during a question, there was some people concerned about Belichick and the damage he was doing to his legacy.
Belichick's family is reportedly "extraordinarily concerned" by how the relationship has been playing out and now Hudson's influence on the Tar Heels program has been reduced.
Hudson, who was spotted strolling around the field during the team's spring game and asking to be CC'd on emails, was also reportedly responsible for costing UNC a Hard Knocks-like docuseries because she wanted to be involved.
MORE: Ex-Patriot: UNC should consider firing Bill Belichick over Jordon Hudson concerns
Now, she has reportedly been banned from the team facility.
According to Pablo Torre on the latest episode of Pablo Torre Finds Out, he cited multiple UNC sources while reporting about Hudson's ban.
“Two sources at the University of North Carolina tell me that there has been a decision that was made last week by the higher-ups inside the athletic department that had hired Bill Belichick to be the highest paid public employee — not just coach in the state of North Carolina at $10 million a year — and that decision was that Jordon Hudson, she is no longer allowed in the football building,” Torre said, per AwfulAnnouncing.com.
MORE: Bill Belichick's girlfriend Jordon Hudson crucial in killing UNC 'Hard Knocks' show
“She is not allowed on the football field.” Quote: ‘Don’t think you’ll be hearing much from Jordon moving forward.'”
Torre also noted that Belichick's family has been "looking into" Hudson as they grow concerned about the negative impact she is having on his legacy as a coach.
Torre added, “Bill Belichick’s family is extraordinarily concerned by what has transpired. One Belichick family source told me, ‘There is deep worry for how detrimental Jordon can be for not just North Carolina but Bill’s legacy, reputation — everything he has built and worked for over decades.'”
“In fact, the family has been digging into Jordon Hudson as well.”
MORE: Steve Belichick's wife doesn't love Bill Belichick's girlfriend Jordon Hudson
It's a confusing situation all around, but good on UNC for developing some boundaries and getting control before everything spiraled completely out of control. Now, the question will only be if she can continue to stay away or whether she can't help herself to try to get involved.
