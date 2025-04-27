The Big Lead

Bill Belichick's 24-year-old gf Jordon Hudson bizarrely interrupts interview question

UNC football coach Bill Belichick sat down with CBS News for a bizarre interview that was interrupted by his 24-year-old girlfriend Jordon Hudson.

By Josh Sanchez


ordon Hudson the girlfriend of Bill Belichick in attendance at Loudermilk Center for Excellence. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
The bizarre story of NFL coaching legend turned college football coach Bill Belichick and his 24-year-old girlfriend Jordon Hudson just added another chapter.

CBS News' Tony Dokoupil sat down with the 73-year-old Belichick for what was supposed to be a puff piece when he was asked about the changes in his life, most notably Hudson and her controversial presence around the UNC football team.

When asked about how the couple met, Hudson awkwardly interupted the interview to say, "We're not talking about this."

It was also noted that she had a "strong presence" throughout the entire interview.

It's an interesting moment for CBS to include, considering the uncertainty about her role with the Tar Heels since Belichick took over.

There have been previous reports about her involvement in email chains and her involvement in contract talks for a Hard Knocks-style series that ultimately broke down.

Jordon Hudson on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre.
Jordon Hudson on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Whatever she's been trying to accomplish, it hasn't been working.

But, if there's anything the internet has been able to take from the bizarre relationship, it is the hilarious beach photos and her love for "Bill-ates" with the coach.

