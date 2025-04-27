Bill Belichick's 24-year-old gf Jordon Hudson bizarrely interrupts interview question
By Josh Sanchez
The bizarre story of NFL coaching legend turned college football coach Bill Belichick and his 24-year-old girlfriend Jordon Hudson just added another chapter.
CBS News' Tony Dokoupil sat down with the 73-year-old Belichick for what was supposed to be a puff piece when he was asked about the changes in his life, most notably Hudson and her controversial presence around the UNC football team.
When asked about how the couple met, Hudson awkwardly interupted the interview to say, "We're not talking about this."
MORE: Leaked Jordon Hudson emails reveal confusing role on Bill Belichick's UNC staff
It was also noted that she had a "strong presence" throughout the entire interview.
It's an interesting moment for CBS to include, considering the uncertainty about her role with the Tar Heels since Belichick took over.
MORE: Bill Belichick's beach rendezvous with Jordon Hudson has social media in a frenzy
There have been previous reports about her involvement in email chains and her involvement in contract talks for a Hard Knocks-style series that ultimately broke down.
Whatever she's been trying to accomplish, it hasn't been working.
MORE: Bill Belichick is adding girlfriend Jordon Hudson to his work emails; that's love
But, if there's anything the internet has been able to take from the bizarre relationship, it is the hilarious beach photos and her love for "Bill-ates" with the coach.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
NFL Draft: Shedeur Sanders finds his NFL home with Cleveland Browns in 5th round of NFL Draft
NFL: Ravens' hypocrisy on full display with Mike Green pick in 2025 NFL Draft
NBA: Nuggets' historic buzzer-beater stuns Clippers, embarrasses Nikola Jokic
SPORTS MEDIA: Purdue's train mascot involved in fatal crash
VIRAL: Shedeur Sanders NFL Draft prank callers revealed as Ole Miss frat bros