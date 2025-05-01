Steve Belichick's wife doesn't love Bill Belichick's girlfriend Jordon Hudson
By Matt Reed
Even a member of Bill Belichick's family is growing tired of his girlfriend, who continues to make enemies after her viral moment on CBS News recently when Belichick was promoting his new book.
Steve Belichick, Bill's son, is on his father's coaching staff at North Carolina, but apparently his wife isn't happy with Jordon Hudson's recent antics that are now spilling back on the Belichick family.
Steve's wife, Jennifer, was recently fed up with the unprofessional nature in which the 24 year old presented herself during the CBS News interview where she stormed off set and told the reporter interviewing her and Belichick that she wouldn't answer any questions about their relationship.
Jennifer Belichick, Steve’s wife, said, “publicists act in a professional manner and don’t ‘storm’ off set delaying an interview.”
The entire situation continues to gain more legs with each day that stories pop up, and that's even made NBA legend Charles Barkley "concerned" about his friend Belichick.
