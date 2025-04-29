Jordon Hudson influence over Bill Belichick 'concerning' UNC
By Josh Sanchez
The relationship between NFL coaching legend Bill Belichick, who is now in the college football ranks after failing to land an NFL gig following his departure with the New England Patriots, and his 24-year-old girlfriend Jordon Hudson grows more puzzling by the day.
Hudson appears to have a confusing role with the UNC football program that raised eyebrows after leaked emails surfaced online, and a bizarre CBS News interview that she interrupted was the latest moment that raised eyebrows.
MORE: Bill Belichick's 24-year-old gf Jordon Hudson bizarrely interrupts interview question
Hudson reportedly interrupted the interview multiple times and appeared to have an influence over the way it was conducted. That led to the interview being delayed 30 minutes and ultimately cut short.
Now, reports are surfacing that the university is growing "concerned" over Hudson's presence and influence on Belichick.
The New York Post reported there is a “growing sense this could become a problem.”
The report continues, "There was no public relations person from the University of North Carolina, the publishing company of his book, or anyone else outside of Hudson with Belichick for the CBS interview.
MORE: Bill Belichick's beach rendezvous with Jordon Hudson has social media in a frenzy
"A planned second interview with Belichick was canceled as well."
It is certainly a bizarre situation that no one appears to fully understand, but it is worth keeping an eye on as the college football season approaches and Hudson continues to be more of a concern.
Belichick and Hudson, a former cheerleader at Bridgewater State, were first linked in the Summer of 2024 when she was 23 years old, thanks to a viral Ring cam video that showed a shirtless Belichick sneaking out of her home.
