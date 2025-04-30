Bill Belichick's girlfriend Jordon Hudson crucial in killing UNC 'Hard Knocks' show
By Josh Sanchez
Another day, another head-scratching story involving Bill Belichick and his 24-year-old girlfriend Jordon Hudson, who appears to have a suspicious role with the UNC football program.
Belichick, an NFL coaching legend thanks to his tenure with the New England Patriots, made the move to the college football ranks after failing to land another NFL gig.
Recently, his relationship with Hudson has raised eyebrows after some questionable moments, including her interupting a CBS News interview and parading around the field during the Tar Heels Spring Game.
MORE: Jordon Hudson influence over Bill Belichick 'concerning' UNC
Now, in a new report from The Athletic, it has been revealed that Hudson is one of the biggest reasons UNC's reported Hard Knocks-style project was terminated.
“The conversation took a turn we were not comfortable with,” NFL vice president for commercial operations and business affairs Jessica Boddy, told The Athletic.
MORE: Bill Belichick's 24-year-old gf Jordon Hudson bizarrely interrupts interview question
Very few details were shared about how Hudson impacted the project, but it was made clear she was "instrumental."
It's just the latest bizarre note in the ongoing Belichick-Hudson saga.
MORE: Bill Belichick's beach rendezvous with Jordon Hudson has social media in a frenzy
Belichick and Hudson, a former cheerleader at Bridgewater State, were first linked in the Summer of 2024 when she was 23 years old, thanks to a viral Ring cam video that showed a shirtless Belichick sneaking out of her home.
The eventual '30 for 30' on the entire Belichick-Hudson relationship is going to incredible.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
NBA PLAYOFFS: Tyrese Haliburton's dad responds to backlash over Giannis Antetokounmpo clash
CFB: Jordon Hudson influence over Bill Belichick 'concerning' UNC
MLB: Colorado Rockies taking losing to next level with horrific start to 2025 season
REAL ESTATE: Deion Sanders lists massive Texas mansion that would be a sports fan's dream
SPORTS MEDIA: Lin-Manuel Miranda teases plans for baseball movie