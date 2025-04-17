Angel Reese, Reebok basketball unveil second capsule collection
By Josh Sanchez
WNBA superstar Angel Reese has a lot of motion and is one of the most marketable athletes in women's basketball. After teaming up with Reebok for its big relaunch of the basketball division, the Chicago Sky forward's marketability has been on full display.
During her rookie season, Reese and Reebok teamed up for her first capsule collection that included athleisure wear and sneakers in sky blue, black, and silver colorwards, and now the two sides are running it back.
It's been revealed that the Angel Reese x Reebok capsule for Spring/Summer 2025 will be launching on May 1 with a new drop of gear and sneakers with pink, black, white, and gold as the main colors.
The collection includes three sneakers, include Reese's own colorway of the Shaqnosis, and several apparel items from a Vector track jacket to bike shorts and other workout and street gear.
The new capsule collection will officially drop on May 1, 2025.
The collection is highlighted by the sneakers which will come in unisex sizing; the Angel Reese x Reebok Shaqnosis ($150), Angel Reese x Reebok Premier Road Plus VI ($110), and Angel Reese x Reebok Club C Bulc ($100).
“The second capsule within my Reebok x Angel Collection is all about being bold and feminine at the same time,” Angel Reese said in a statement, per Sole Retriever. “This collection was designed for girls and women to feel fierce, yet girly and stylish every day no matter what they are doing.”
