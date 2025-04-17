Angel Reese, Reebok basketball unveil second capsule collection

EXCLUSIVE: Angel Reese is launching her second capsule collection with Reebok on May 1, 2025🧡🤍🖤



Reese's new Reebok collection features 3 sneakers:

•The Angel Shaqnosis ($150)

•Angel Premiere Road Plus VI ($110)

•Angel Club C Bulc ($100)

•Plus matching apparel ($40 to $85)