Angel Reese takes another shot at WNBA salaries after Unrivaled win
Angel Reese has become one of the faces of the WNBA after a huge rookie season, and has not been shy when it comes to discussing the state of the league. After Rose BC, her team won the inaugural Unrivaled tournament, Reese took the opportunity to take a shot at the WNBA's salary structure.
After Rose won the final, Reese posted on X, writing, "50K NEED DATTTTT." Another WNBA player, Sydney Colson, commented on Reese's post saying, "Hey angel girl, just wanted to check in and see how ur doing and just let u know I’m here for u if u need anything… esp if u need to get rid of 50k by tomorrow or anything like that…" And Reese responded by taking a shot at her WNBA rookie deal.
Reese wrote, "hey sista. i’m doing well. just won 50k on a flight. I know you are VERY aware & i’m sorry to break it to you but i’m on a rookie contract & that 50k was a little more than half of my contract so I have to keep that to myself…. sorry :( give me a few years and i gotchu. be well."
Angel Reese made just $73,439 in her rookie season in the WNBA, which will go up to a meager $74,909 during her sophomore season. She has made her unhappiness with the pay for WNBA players very clear, and Angel Reese hinted that WNBA players are potentially ready for a lockout if they don't get what they want.
