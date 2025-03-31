Kyle Brandt gives heartfelt goodbye to NFL Network colleague Peter Schrager
By Josh Sanchez
One of the NFL Network's greatest bromances came to an end on Monday morning, when Peter Schrager officially announced his departure from Good Morning Football.
Schrager and fellow co-host Kyle Brandt had great on-air chemistry that provided entertainment for the viewers, but now they are going on their separate paths.
Schrags is headed to ESPN, where he is expected to make appearances on the network's morning showsGet Up and First Take, along with spots on NFL Live, while Brandt will remain at the NFL Network.
After Schrager said his farewell to the audience, Brandt opened up with a heartfelt goodbye of his own while speaking on what the friendship with Schrager meant to him.
"I'm a miserable bastard. I don't like making friends. At home, I have my wife and my kids. Around the town, I have a few friends," Brandt said.
"Around the country, I have my high school friends. When I come to work, I have Peter. And Peter, you said we were going to be best buds and we always have been. Thank you very much for eight and a half years for being my best bud."
Both men will continue to thrive in their spaces, but it's always said to see a good bro go.
Onto the next chapter.
