MLB jersey sales: Shohei Ohtani leads several Dodgers in updated Top 20
The updated list of the most-sold MLB jerseys since the end of the World Series is predictably full of Los Angeles Dodgers.
Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman ranked first and second, respectively, when the league updated its list of the best-selling jerseys Monday.
The complete Top 20:
1. Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers
2. Freddie Freeman, Los Angeles Dodgers
3. Juan Soto, New York Mets
4. Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers
5. Aaron Judge, New York Yankees
6. Francisco Lindor, New York Mets
7. Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies
8. Jose Altuve, Houston Astros
9. Ronald Acuña Jr., Atlanta Braves
10. Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Los Angeles Dodgers
11. Clayton Kershaw, Los Angeles Dodgers
12. Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego Padres
13. Elly De La Cruz, Cincinnati Reds
14. Gunnar Henderson, Baltimore Orioles
15. Paul Skenes, Pittsburgh Pirates
16. Kiké Hernández, Los Angeles Dodgers
17. Corey Seager, Texas Rangers
18. Bobby Witt Jr., Kansas City Royals
19. Anthony Volpe, New York Yankees
20. Manny Machado, San Diego Padres
In addition to being the reigning National League Most Valuable Player, Ohtani is the most-followed basball player on Instagram. His 9 million followers are more than four times the total of the No. 2 player on the list, former teammate Mike Trout.
Freeman was the MVP of the World Series. His grand slam in the 10th inning of Game 1 gave the Dodgers a lead over the New York Yankees in the best-of-five series that they would not relinquish.
