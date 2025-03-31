Aaron Rodgers' secret weekend workout draws another link to Pittsburgh Steelers
By Tyler Reed
Aaron Rodgers has once again found himself at the center of attention as the future Hall of Fame quarterback is the last significant free agent domino yet to fall.
Rodgers' future has been up in the air for the last few weeks; however, with Russell Wilson recently signing with the New York Giants, Rodgers' options are shrinking.
RELATED: Antonio Brown's son shows off wide receiver skills in latest viral video
The former New York Jets quarterback has had long meetings with the Pittsburgh Steelers recently, and now, a secret weekend workout has many pointing toward the quarterback joining the AFC North franchise.
On Monday, Mike Garafolo reported on Good Morning Football that Rodgers had a workout with Steelers wide receiver D.K. Metcalf over the weekend.
Metcalf was acquired by the Steelers in a trade with the Seattle Seahawks, and comparing the massive receiver with another talented receiver in George Pickens has to be enticing for Rodgers.
While some fans continue to keep the dream alive that Rodgers will complete the Brett Favre career cycle by joining the Minnesota Vikings, it appears that the veteran quarterback is nearing a decision on his playing future.
Could Rodgers' joining the Steelers make the franchise a favorite in the AFC this upcoming season? One thing is for sure: if he can find the Rodgers from four years ago, then the Steelers should show a lot of promise.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
MLB: Dodgers star Kike Hernandez flexes World Series ring with hilarious NSFW photo
NBA: Pistons, Timberwolves brawl video from fan POV shows absolute chaos
CBB: Paige Bueckers deflects credit for 40-point game, gives UConn teammates their flowers
NFL DRAFT: Tetairoa McMillan video has people dropping NFL Draft stock, but they shouldn't
VIRAL: Nets' Drew Timme making NBA splash, South Park references from team go viral