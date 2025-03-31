Duke went from one dynasty to another with Jon Scheyer leading the Blue Devils
By Matt Reed
College basketball has had some amazing coaches over the years, but what the Duke Blue Devils have done in replacing a legend with a budding star is nothing short of miraculous as the team goes on another Final Four run this season.
In an age where Duke and other top programs face more challenging than ever before in competing to not only recruit but also keep players around, Jon Scheyer is quickly evolving into one of the best men's basketball coaches on the planet in just his third season with the Blue Devils after following in the footsteps of Mike Krzyzewski.
While it's easy to suggest that having top players like Cooper Flagg, Kon Knueppel and more makes Scheyer's job much easier than it should be, the reality is that having great players doesn't always equate to success, especially in the age of one-and-done talents looking to pursue NBA dreams.
Scheyer was a great player in his own right for Duke, but at the age of 37 he's now one win away from boasting the most victories in the first three years of a coaching career. Two more wins would also mean that he and his Blue Devils team would be national champions for the first time in his tenure.
And the reality is it's never easy replacing a legend in any sport, whether that be a player or coach. That alone should give Scheyer more credit for what he's been building at Cameron Indoor Stadium, but then again the former guard did learn from the best.
