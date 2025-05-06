WWE superstar Randy Orton passes 'legend killer' status onto Anthony Edwards
By Matt Reed
The title of "legend killer" has long been reserved for one for one of the greatest wrestling talents in WWE history, but now it looks like that superstar is prepared to pass over his honor to a rising NBA phenom playing for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Randy Orton has made a living in his WWE career of beating up on legends in his sport, whether it be John Cena, Triple H, Shawn Michaels or others. However, with many NBA fans giving Anthony Edwards accolades for taking down similar talents in the basketball world it appears Orton is ready to hand over his title.
Following Edwards and the Timberwolves knocking LeBron James and the Lakers out of the Western Conference playoffs last week, Orton took to social media to hand over "Legend Killer" status to the Minnesota star.
Edwards will look to keep his tremendous run up when the Timberwolves take on Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler and the Golden State Warriors in the next round.
