Lakers star LeBron James won't attend Met Gala due to knee injury
By Matt Reed
Countless athletes and celebrities will be present at the annual Met Gala in New York City on Monday night, but NBA superstar LeBron James won't be among those in attendance.
The Los Angeles Lakers star was set to be at the event after being named an honorary chair, however, James revealed on social media that he won't be making the trip because of a knee injury that plagued him before LA crashed out of the NBA Playoffs.
James suffered an MCL sprain in Game 5 of the Western Conference playoffs when the Lakers faced the Minnesota Timberwolves, but Los Angeles was unable to come back and extend the series.
This marks the third time in the last five seasons that the Lakers have exited in the first round of the postseason, which now raises questions about James' future in Los Angeles.
The Lakers obviously made a splash this season when they traded for Luka Doncic, but with James' career nearing an end he could be looking for a better location to win a title and draw closer to Michael Jordan's six NBA rings.
