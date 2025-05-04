College football's most toxic fanbases revealed
By Tyler Reed
It has been four months since college football fans said goodbye to their favorite sport. The Ohio State Buckeyes stood above the rest as national champions to send everyone into the offseason.
However, the grind never stops for college sports these days. With the introduction of NIL and the transfer portal, college football has become a revolving door of news.
NIL has changed the college athletics landscape. However, the same teams are continuing to be the dominant force in the sport.
Being on top for so long can bring a lot of haters your way. Elite College Football recently ranked the most toxic fanbases in college football. If you've been watching the sport for a while, you would know that this list isn't surprising.
The reigning, defending, undisputed, national champions of the college football world, have landed as the most toxic fanbase in the sport.
The rest of the list is:
10. Michigan
9. Florida State
8. Alabama
7. Texas
6. Tennessee
5. Miami
4. Colorado
3. Georgia
2. Florida
It seems that some are not fans of what Deion Sanders has done in Boulder. However, hating Colorado seems strange, they are never a powerhouse.
The list is filled with SEC programs. In a world where "It just means more," maybe fans of other conferences aren't too fond of the new juggernaut conference.
