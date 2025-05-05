Warriors rescued by unlikely record-setting hero in Game 7 win over Rockets
By Joe Lago
The Golden State Warriors eliminating the Houston Rockets under a barrage of 3-pointers in a Game 7 at Toyota Center is nothing new. They also ended the Rockets' season in front of their home fans in the seventh game of the Western Conference finals in 2018.
What was different about Golden State's 103-89 victory on Sunday was the Warriors sharpshooter who kept raining 3s on the Rockets.
Buddy Hield emerged as the most unlikely hero for Golden State, scoring a game-high 33 points and setting an NBA playoff Game 7 record with nine 3-pointers. He made six 3s in the first half en route to a 22-point first half, including a buzzer-beater just past half court to close the first quarter.
Steph Curry erupted for 14 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter, but Hield scoring a playoff career high is the big reason why the Warriors finally ousted Houston to advance to the West semifinals, where they will face the Minnesota Timberwolves starting Tuesday with Game 1 in Minneapolis.
Hield, who had never played in a Game 7 before, admitted to feeling nerves early on but kept telling himself to "enjoy the moment."
"It's a childhood dream," Hield told reporters. "We all talk about Game 7s. We all want to play in Game 7s. But actually playing in a Game 7 and get to prepare for it is one of the hardest things ever."
Hield made all three of his shots, including two 3-pointers, in the first quarter to help Golden State build a 23-19 lead. He closed the first half with five consecutive makes, including four 3s, as the Warriors pushed their lead to 51-39 at halftime.
The previous two games gave no indication that a Hield 3-point explosion was coming. After scoring 17 and 15 points, respectively, in Games 3 and 4 — both Golden State victories — the 32-year-old guard managed a combined four points in Games 5 and 6 — both Warriors defeats.
"I'm happy for him because he works so hard all year. ... You see how much basketball means to him," Curry said of Hield, who was acquired from the Philadelphia 76ers last offseason. "And this is only his second playoff run. And for him to have a game like that in a Game 7 and tie the record for most 3s is pretty special."
