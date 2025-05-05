Anthony Edwards wanted to face Warriors in 2023 NBA Playoffs, now he gets his wish
Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves have been walking on air since eliminating the Los Angeles Lakers from the 2025 NBA Playoffs in five games. All that is over now that their next challenger is here, with the Golden State Warriors making it to the next round.
In the last decade, the Warriors have won four NBA championships and have been something of a dynasty in the Stephen Curry era. Not many teams or superstars would want to play them in the playoffs, but then again, Anthony Edwards is built different. He asked for this in 2023.
RELATED: Draymond Green trolls Houston Rockets after Warriors' Game 7 win
In July 2023, Edwards was asked what he was looking forward to the most that season. He answered, "Definitely going back to the playoffs. Going further in the playoffs. I want to play the Warriors, I wanna get to the Warriors. Wherever they at, I wanna get to them."
When the interviewer asked him why, Edwards responded saying, "I mean, cuz Draymond talk so much trash. That's pretty much the only reason."
Draymond Green has gotten under the skin of various NBA stars, but it seems like Edwards has had his sights set on the Warriors for years now. Fresh off of averaging 26.8 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per game against the Lakers, he will feel more ready than ever for it too.
The Conference Semifinals between the Warriors and Timberwolves will begin on Tuesday, May 6th, with Game 1 taking place in Minnesota.
