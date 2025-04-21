WWE fan brought to tears by Becky Lynch WrestleMania surprise
By Tyler Reed
The WWE has delivered all weekend long with the spectacle that has been WrestleMania 41. The big show has continued to keep fans on their feet.
During Night 2 of WrestleMania 41, WWE has delivered some major surprises for its fans. The first was TNA World Champion Joe Hendry being the mystery opponent against Randy Orton.
The second big surprise took place in the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match. The champions, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, were set to take on Lyra Valkyria and Bayley.
However, a storyline injury took Bayley out of the match, which meant that Valkyria would have a new partner for the tag team match.
Enter Becky Lynch.
Yes, 'The Man' made her triumphant return to the squared circle on the biggest stage, WrestleMania. The return had to be emotional for Lynch; however, for one fan in attendance, the return moved them to tears.
The fan can be seen in the clip above being moved to tears that Lynch has returned to the ring. The former women's champion has been one of the top stars in professional wrestling, and her return will definitely move the needle.
Lynch was victorious in her return, as she and Valkyria are now the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. Never count out Lynch in a big match opportunity.
