Randy Orton's mystery opponent at WrestleMania 41 makes thunderous return
By Tyler Reed
Randy Orton's 20th WrestleMania match was supposed to be against Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 41. However, an injury to Owens left Orton without an opponent on Sunday night.
Fans have been trying to guess who would be Orton's opponent on the big stage, and now, they finally have their answer.
After an iconic entrance from Orton, fans anxiously waited for the mystery opponent. When in reality, all they had to do was say his name, and he would appear.
TNA World Heavyweight champion Joe Hendry made his WrestleMania debut to a thunderous reaction from the crowd.
Hendry became a viral sensation with his catchy theme song. Along with his work in the ring, Hendry is getting a moment that he deserves.
Although it was a fun moment, Hendry's chance at a victory was slim, as Orton made quick work of the TNA champ.
However, every fan in attendance got their money's worth with the WrestleMania debut of Hendry. Night 2 of WrestleMania 41 has been one hit after another.
The final match of the evening will feature John Cena taking on Cody Rhodes for a chance at history. If Cena wins, he will become the winningest champion in professional wrestling history with 17 world titles. However, his longtime rival, Orton, isn't too far behind.
