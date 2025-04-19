Colorado football star Julian Lewis flexes Lamborghini Urus ahead of Spring Game
By Josh Sanchez
College football athletes these days are built different thanks to the NIL era. Among those who are benefitting by the millions is Colorado Buffaloes star quarterback Julian Lewis.
Lewis, who was among the top high school football prospects in the country and a top recruit in the 2025 class, signed with the Buffaloes in November 2024 after demcommitting from the USC Trojans.
The 17-year-old signal-caller is already driving in style.
Ahead of the Buffs' spring game on Saturday, Lewis was spotted driving a Lamborghini Urus after leaving a pop-up shop. A Lambo Urus begins selling at $275,000.
Not to shabby for a teenager.
Lewis was a four-star recruit and the No. 10-ranked quarterback prospect in the country, according to 247 Sports. He starred at Carrollton High School in Georgia and won the starting quarterback job as a 14-year-old freshman in 2022.
"JuJu" threw for more than 10,000 yards during his high school career.
The annual Black & Gold Game at Beaver Folsom Field is set to kickoff at 4:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2. Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter will have their jersey numbers retired during the game.
