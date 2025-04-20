WrestleMania 41 Night 1 main event ends in 'Heyman mayhem'
By Tyler Reed
WWE fans have been celebrating WrestleMania 41 all week long, and on Saturday, the world got their first taste of action with night one of the big event.
The main event of night one featured a triple threat match with CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins. However, the biggest story may have been surrounding Paul Heyman.
Leading up to the massive main event, Heyman was torn between siding with his old friend Punk or staying with his 'Tribal Chief.' In the end, Heyman decided that neither choice would be the right choice for him.
In an incredible shock to the fans in attendance, Heyman decided that his best bet was to join forces with Rollins. Two low blows to his former friends later, and Rollins and Heyman stood proud in victory during Saturday night's main event.
The WWE always brings the heat when it comes to WrestleMania. However, this could lead to one of the best stories the company has ever told.
Craving more action from the squared circle? No worries, we get to do all this again tomorrow night. Night two of WrestleMania 41 kicks off Sunday at 7 pm ET, and fans will witness the final WrestleMania match in the career of John Cena. Something tells me there will be plenty of surprises in store for the grand finale.
