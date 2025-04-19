Former NFL superstar mocks CeeDee Lamb's $1.3 million treatment plan
By Matt Reed
NFL athletes have to put their bodies through incredible punishment every week during the season, and with the league looking at potentially extending the schedule again in the near future certain players take extra precautions to stay in the best shape possible.
Dallas Cowboys star CeeDee Lamb recently made headlines when he revealed that he spends over $1.3 million annually in order to take care of his body, which includes red-light therapy, saunas, cryotherapy and more recovery methods.
However, a former NFL star wide receiver took the chance to mock Lamb for spending so much money on his recovery, and even stated that McDonald's and a gym membership are all he needs to remain fit.
Chad Johnson has always been a character on and off the field, including publicly making it known that he eats at McDonald's almost every single day despite staying in ridiculously peak shape. And while he did certainly have an excellent NFL career in spite of his poor dietary habits, it seems like what Lamb is doing is working so far in Dallas.
