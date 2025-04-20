NBA star DeMar DeRozan gets into sushi restaurant brawl caught on video
By Tyler Reed
The Sacramento Kings' season came to an end with a tough loss to the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA play-in tournament.
Toronto Raptors legend DeMar DeRozan finished up his first year with the Kings, and the way this season ended, it had to be frustrating for everyone.
Well, it appears that DeRozan's rotten start to the offseason just got a lot worse. TMZ is reporting that the Kings star got into a physical altercation at a sushi restaurant.
A video is quickly going viral of DeRozan in an altercation at a restaurant. According to TMZ, "Police confirm to TMZ they responded to an incident involving DeMar around 10:30 Friday evening at Yume Sushi in Calabasas ... and that an investigation is open."
TMZ is also reporting that an eyewitness told the site that DeRozan "blew up" after a man put a phone in his face with a bright light, which DeRozan then knocked out of his hand. The Kings did not answer TMZ's request to speak on the situation.
An unfortunate situation for all involved, as the NBA has officially started the playoffs today, with the Indiana Pacers and Denver Nuggets already victorious on the day.
The New York Knicks and Detroit Pistons are currently underway, with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Lakers closing out the day one action.
