Drew McIntyre snaps mid-match WrestleMania 41 selfie, immediately goes viral

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre took a moment during his Sin City Street Fight with Damian Priest to snap a selfie that he shared on social media during the match.

By Josh Sanchez

Drew McIntyre during the Men’s Royal Rumble match during the WWE Royal Rumble at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Drew McIntyre during the Men’s Royal Rumble match during the WWE Royal Rumble at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
WrestleMania 41 wraps up on Easter Sunday with Night 2, and it didn't take long for the WWE Universe to have its first viral moment of the night.

During a Sin City Street Fight match between Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest, McIntyre took a moment for some showmanship and snapped a mid-match selfie.

While the match was still going on, the photo was shared to McIntyre's social media accounts and immediately went viral.

That is how you get some buzz going early in the night.

WrestleMania 41 Night 2 match card

Cody Rhodes celebrates after the WWE Royal Rumble at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Cody Rhodes celebrates after the WWE Royal Rumble at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. / Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
  • Undisputed WWE Championship -- Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena
  • Women's World Championship -- Iyo Sky (c) vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair
  • Intercontinental Championship -- Bron Breakker (c) vs. Finn Balor vs. Penta vs. Dominik Mysterio
  • Women's Tag Team Championship -- Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez vs. Bayley & Lyra Valkyria
  • AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul
  • Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest (Sin City Street Fight)
  • Randy Orton's open challenge

*match order not official

