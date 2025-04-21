Drew McIntyre snaps mid-match WrestleMania 41 selfie, immediately goes viral
By Josh Sanchez
WrestleMania 41 wraps up on Easter Sunday with Night 2, and it didn't take long for the WWE Universe to have its first viral moment of the night.
During a Sin City Street Fight match between Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest, McIntyre took a moment for some showmanship and snapped a mid-match selfie.
MORE: Tiffany Stratton chips tooth in WrestleMania 41 championship match vs Charlotte Flair
While the match was still going on, the photo was shared to McIntyre's social media accounts and immediately went viral.
That is how you get some buzz going early in the night.
Additional information on WrestleMania 41 can be seen below.
WATCH: UFC president Dana White narrates 'City of Dreams' WrestleMania 41 intro video
WrestleMania 41 Night 2 match card
- Undisputed WWE Championship -- Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena
- Women's World Championship -- Iyo Sky (c) vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair
- Intercontinental Championship -- Bron Breakker (c) vs. Finn Balor vs. Penta vs. Dominik Mysterio
- Women's Tag Team Championship -- Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez vs. Bayley & Lyra Valkyria
- AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul
- Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest (Sin City Street Fight)
- Randy Orton's open challenge
*match order not official
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
WWE: WrestleMania 41 Night 1 main event ends in 'Heyman mayhem'
CFB: Colorado football star Julian Lewis flexes Lamborghini Urus ahead of Spring Game
MLB: Paul Skenes' hilariously unenthusiastic reaction to Pirates' bobblehead giveaway
NBA: Kings star DeMar DeRozan gets into sushi restaurant brawl caught on video
NFL: Former NFL superstar mocks CeeDee Lamb's $1.3 million body maintenance
VIRAL: Tiffany Stratton chips tooth in WrestleMania 41 championship match vs Charlotte Flair