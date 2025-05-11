WNBA's Angel Reese debuts 'Chicago flag' Reebok PE in preseason finale
By Josh Sanchez
Chicago Sky superstar Angel Reese is gearing up for her sophomore WNBA campaign after a record-setting rookie year that ended prematurely after suffering a wrist injury.
Reese went on to star in the women's 3x3 basketball league Unrivaled, where she continued to impress and won the inaugural Defensive Player of the Year award.
Now, back with the Sky, Reese and her teammates wrapped up the preseason and are ready for the regular season to begin with a revamped roster.
In the preseason finale against the 2024 runner-up Minnesota Lynx, Reese showed off a brand new Reebok Engine A PE that was inspired by the Chicago flag.
Reese is one of the faces of the Reebok basketball brand as it looks to restablish itself in the sneaker world, so you can expect the company to come out swining with some eye-catching PEs for Reese and other Reebok athletes like DiJonai Carrington throughout the year.
Despite her rookie season being cut short due to injury, Reese led the WNBA in rebounds per game (13.1), was named a WNBA All-Star, set a WNBA record for consecutive double-doubles (15), and became the fastest player in league history to reach 20 double-doubles in their career.
Chicago opens the regular season against Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever on Saturday, May 17.
