Charles Barkley brutally roasted by San Antonio women in 'Pop the Balloon' dating game
By Matt Reed
Charles Barkley has made a second career following playing in the NBA out of his hilarious takes on television alongside Kenny Smith, Shaquille O'Neill and Ernie Johnson, but one of his old comments certainly came back to bite him during this year's NCAA Tournament.
Barkley and Co. were in San Antonio, Texas for the Final Four of March Madness, and that prompted TNT's crew to host a game called 'Pop the Balloon' with women from the area saying whether they're interested in the former NBA superstar.
The whole concept stemmed from Barkley saying back in 2024 that the city of San Antonio has "those big 'ole women," which at the time felt like it was going to come back and haunt him.
During the segment hosted by Smith, every woman hilariously popped their balloon right as Barkley walked into the room. That's when the TV personality proceeded to get roasted by the ladies for a variety of reasons.
One woman called out his awful golf swing, while another mentioned that she "liked her men with more muscle." Arguably the funniest shot at Barkley though was when a woman called out the fact that he never won a championship ring and that's why she didn't trust him to give her an engagement ring.
